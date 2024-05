Boba Fett Uses the Precision Finding Feature on an iPhone 15 to Hunt Down His Friends

In an amusing promo video by Apple, the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett used the “Precision Finding” feature of the Find My app on the new Apple iPhone 15 to locate his tribe at a Star Wars convention. Not only did the phone find his friends, it gave him exact directions to locate them within the room.

Find your friends with Precision Finding on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.