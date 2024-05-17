An Incredible 5,471 Piece ‘Lord of the Rings’ Barad-Dûr (Dark Tower of Mordor) LEGO Set

image via LEGO

LEGO announced the upcoming release of an incredible scale model of The Lord of the Rings Barad-dûr, which is also known as the Dark Tower, Sauron‘s central stronghold in Mordor. This 5,471 piece set fully encompasses the unique foreboding architecture of the tower, including The Eye of Sauron, and features a number of the J.R.R. Tolkien characters from The Lord of the Rings.

Prepare to journey deep into the heart of Middle-earth with the unveiling of the spectacular LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr set! With its imposing 5,471 pieces, this awe-inspiring masterpiece brings to life the dark tower of Mordor in stunning detail, packed with thrilling features and beloved characters from the timeless trilogy.

There Are Also a Few Hidden Features for Fans

The journey through the dark tower continues with the throne room – which includes a compartment that opens to reveal a map, and a ladder on the top floor of the tower that can be moved left and right. At the summit lies the Eye of Sauron that rotates in various directions and features a light brick to make the eye glow.

The Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr set will be available purchase on June 4, 2024.

image via LEGO

image via LEGO

image via LEGO

image via LEGO

image via LEGO