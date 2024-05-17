The New Apple Pencil Pro Casts a Virtual Drop Shadow of the Selected Tool That Is Being Used

Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs shared his amazement when he discovered that the updated Apple Pencil Pro was able to cast a virtual drop shadow of the tool that he selected from the menu on his iPad. In Nelson’s case, it was the shadow of the fountain pen he was using, which became more and more detailed as he moved the Apple Pencil around.

Others Have Discovered the Same

Apple Pencil Hover Feature

This is part of the new array of features with the Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple Pencil hover. Preview exactly where your Apple Pencil will touch down on your display and see a virtual shadow of your tool. So you can write, sketch, and illustrate with even greater precision.