Man Rides Horse Next to a Dog Riding a Horse

Diego Cuadro went for a horseback ride with his dog Preguntale who was also on riding a horse, albeit a mini-horse, while dressed as a traditional gaucho. The dog had no problem either keeping up with his human or maintaining balance on the little equine, in fact, the pair seem perfectly matched. Although sometimes, Preguntale will go for a bigger horse, depending on his mood.

Preguntale Likes to Take Selfies With His Horses

The Dog Can Ride Horsepower As Well As He Does Horses