Musicians Perform Amusing Tug-of-War Trombone Duet

Musical student Charis Dwire of Musical Chairs shared a really amusing trombone duet performed Joseph Greene and Sam Robertson that looked like they were engaging in a musical game of tug-of-war.

The idea for this song came from my brother, Nathan Dwire. It is meant to picture a game of tug-of-war between two trombones.

via Neatorama