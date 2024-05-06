Musician Attaches Handheld Harps to His Guitar to Make a 109-String Harp Guitar

Musician Bernth, who enjoys experimenting with musical instruments, built a gorgeous-sounding 109-string harp guitar. This unique instrument started out as a simple acoustic guitar to which five handheld harps were attached. While it was hard to play, the instrument gave Bernth a wide variety of sound options for his song “I Still Miss You”.

I can use one hand for rhythm and the other for solos. The harps are all tuned differently resulting in interesting chords. It took a day to tune this new instrument and even longer to figure out how to actually play it. But it just clicked and I wrote this song for it.