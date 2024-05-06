Ripken the Bat Dog Professionally Fetches Bats For the Durham Bulls Minor League Baseball Team

Ripken The Bat Dog, an athletic Labrador retriever, is the official bat dog for the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team in Durham, North Carolina. This means this good dog gets to play fetch and retrieve bats professionally during games.

Ripken’s human Michael O’Donnell talks about how Ripken got his start.

I played baseball my whole life and played college baseball for a little while. I always dreamed of getting back some way. Somehow Ripken came along. He got me back into baseball it was kind of like that natural instinct of this is what I’m supposed to be doing. He could retrieve bats all day long if you let him. Ripken started at a small summer college team. He worked his way up to the minors very quickly.

Ripken is also a tee retriever for North Carolina State Football and acts as the official spokesdog for Sit Means Sit Dog Training in Apex and Charlotte.

Ripken Also Avails Himself to Other Sports When Needed