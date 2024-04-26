Calculus Explained in Very Simple Terms

The rapid-fire Flash Bytes offered a simple look at Calculus over the course of 15 minutes, noting that it is far more simple than people think. He explained such concepts as the fundamental theorem of calculus, derivatives, integration, and Gabriel’s Horn at a 5th grade level that most people can understand.

A lot of people think calculus is hard, but it’s actually so easy that a fifth grader can understand. Calculus is mainly about two things. How things change in moments of time and finding the area and volume of very weird objects.