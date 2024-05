6 Year Old Skating Prodigy Sets World Record For Lowest Limbo Skating Over 25 Meters

Takshvi Vaghani, a 6 year old skating prodigy from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India set a remarkable new Guinness World Record for the lowest limbo skating over 25 meters (82 feet). Vaghani traveled the distance under bars, with her entire body balanced an amazing 16 centimeters (6.29 inches) off the ground.

