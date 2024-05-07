Black Vulture Soars Alongside Paragliding Humans

An elegant black vulture named Uru soared alongside Rafael Vital as he deftly navigated his paraglider through the Brazilian skies of Pacatuba, Ceará. The pair seem to enjoy flying together, in fact the bird will sometimes hitch a ride with Vital, either on his head or the glider itself. Vital stated that their flying together happened naturally.

(translated) Uru comes spontaneously when he wants to, I have never fed or held this animal. Never carried or drove in a way it bothered him.

Uru works directly with another paraglider named Israel Mendes.