The New York Yankees Family explained the long history behind how the legendary baseball team got its name. It started out as a rivalry between the Dutch and British settlers in what was then New Amsterdam. The British didn’t much like the Dutch and used a combination of the most common Dutch names as a polite slur. The names were Jan and Kees (Jan-Kees). Which later became the Yankees.
The Dutch Origins of the New York Yankees’ Name
Lori Dorn
