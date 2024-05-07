The Dutch Origins of the New York Yankees’ Name

The New York Yankees Family explained the long history behind how the legendary baseball team got its name. It started out as a rivalry between the Dutch and British settlers in what was then New Amsterdam. The British didn’t much like the Dutch and used a combination of the most common Dutch names as a polite slur. The names were Jan and Kees (Jan-Kees). Which later became the Yankees.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

