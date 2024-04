Prankster Paints Package Like Dice To See What Number It Lands On When Delivered

Pablo Rochat, the very creative artist and clever prankster who lives in San Francisco, painted a box to look like a single dice and sent the package to his friend. Before sending it out, Rochat asked his followers to guess what number the box would land on when it was delivered.

Let’s play a game. I’m shipping this dice box to a friend and we’re betting on what number it will land on when its delivered to their doorstep.

The package was delivered, and Rochat revealed the winning number.