Creative Cat Makes Clay Pottery With His Artistic Human

@feeeuuhh

momo’s masterpiece #cat

? som original – Vênus

A very creative cat named Momo adorably throws clay with his artistic human Sophia Renata on a pottery wheel. Sophia holds Momo in place while his little paws sculpt unique, one-of-a-kind vessels. Their interaction is very reminiscent of the iconic pottery scene from the 1990 movie Ghost.

thank you for all of your love and support! momo and i are continuing to make lots of pottery …

The finished pieces are available for purchase through the Sophia and Momo website, although the first few batches have already sold out. Sophia has an email list to keep those interested in purchasing their pieces up to date.

Sometimes Momo Will Try to Paint the Pottery

@feeeuuhh

momo paints a small planter with black slip #cat #pottery

? Palmtree Panic Slowed – ssempron
@feeeuuhh

momo makes a planter with, not two, but three feet! #cat

? Choking on Flowers – Fox Academy

@feeeuuhh

link in bio <3

? original sound – ??S•phia??

@feeeuuhh

pottery by momo for sale soon #cat

? original sound – ?????????????
@feeeuuhh

momo’s morning #pottery #cat

? You – Vietra
@feeeuuhh

#cat #pottery

? the cat from ipanema – j1gggs

The Pottery Wheel Scene From ‘Ghost’

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts