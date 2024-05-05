Paul McCartney Responds to a Fan From Brooklyn 60 Years Later, Inviting Her to His Photo Exhibition

When The Beatles first arrived in New York City in 1964, Adrienne, a devoted fan from Brooklyn, expressed her love for Paul McCartney. 60 years later, McCartney responded to Adrienne, inviting her to his Beatlemania photo exhibition, “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm” which runs through August 18th, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum. Hopefully Adrienne sees his invite!

As The Beatles captured the hearts of millions, founding member Paul McCartney captured it all on his Pentax camera. Traveling from the UK to New York—just as “the boys” did six decades ago—Eyes of the Storm takes us inside the frenzy of Beatlemania in 1963–64, when the band’s first U.S. tour skyrocketed them to superstardom. More than 250 of McCartney’s photos, recently rediscovered in his archives, reveal his singular vantage point at the center of this whirlwind of attention and adoration. Many of the prints buzz with the electricity of 1960s New York City, which has had a love affair with The Beatles ever since.