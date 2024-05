Clever German Shepherd Fakes Being Asleep to Avoid Bath Time

A very clever German shepherd pretends to be asleep whenever his groomer Kabooky Jones approaches him to take a bath. While he may be fooling some, Jones can tell real sleepiness from fake. Especially when she asked him if he wanted to go for a walk.

You have to. You have to take a bath. Come on…you’re faking, you’re faking. I think you’re a little bit of a faker. ….You’re fake sleeping.