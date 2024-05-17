Elite Kayaker Goes Over an Icy Arctic Waterfall

Elite whitewater kayaker Aniol Serrasolses and his Red Bull team traveled to the Arctic Circle near Svalbard, Norway to find the perfect waterfall for Serrasolses to go over in his solo watercraft. Once they located the waterfall, the team hiked seven hours over the glacial ice before Serrasolses could finally make his successful trip down the waterfall and into the Arctic Ocean.

Elite kayaker Aniol Serrasolses ventures into the remote icy wilderness of the arctic to attempt his dream of being the person to kayaking over the largest ice waterfall. he and his team have to voyage across the arctic circle to the Svalbard archipelago in Norway to search for the elusive and temporary waterfalls.