Black Cats Lie in Wait For Model Train to Exit Tunnel

A pair of beautiful black cats at the Diorama Restaurant inside the Ninja Kingdom Ise in Osaka, Japan, lie in wait for a model train to come through the tunnel before pouncing. Like other felines at the same café, this duo looked giant compared to the miniature railway.

Would you want to take this train?

All Cats at the Restaurant Are Adoptable

Diorama Restaurant is a meeting place for our customers and our shelter cats. All of our customers have the right to enter foster homes. If you see one you like, please ask one of our staff members.