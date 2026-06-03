How Silence Brought Intensity to Stellan Skarsgård’s Pivotal Speech as Luthen Rael in ‘Andor’

Video essayist Evan Puschak of The Nerdwriter explored Stellan Skarsgård‘s sublime performance as Luthen Rael in Andor, noting how the rhythmic cadence and the use of silence in his pivotal speech to a frightened Lonni Jung (Robert Emms) played a major role in revealing what the character has lost while trying to convince Lonni to keep fighting.

For the first time in their relationship, Luthen is revealing his face to Lonnie, a risk, and more importantly, a sacrifice to achieve a greater goal. This monologue is, of course, about sacrifice, but it is also a sacrifice. A sacrifice of anonymity, protection, and a little bit of control.

Throughout this monologue, Skarsgård portrays complex internal conflict through nonverbal performance, demonstrating how deliberate pauses build dramatic weight and emotional intensity. Luthen is the first to blame himself and his personality traits for ending up in this dark place. He also projects his self-blame onto Lonni through a rhetorical trick.

What’s interesting here and very human is that right after Luthen condemns himself, he walks it back by suggesting that his actions were predetermined by innate personality traits. Luthen didn’t choose a path. His anger, his ego, etc. set him on a path. In psychology, this is sometimes called characterological attribution. And even though it can still be a form of self-blame, it’s alsoa way to shift blame away from personal agency, a way to avoid responsibility. The fact of the matter is that Luthen always has a choice, just like Lonnie does. But the speech isn’t just confession. It’s a veiled piece of rhetoric, too.

Luthen’s Full Monologue

What do you sacrifice? Calm. Kindness. Kinship. Love. I’ve given up all chance at inner peace. I’ve made my mind a sunless space. I share my dreams with ghosts. I wake up every day to an equation I wrote 15 years ago from which there’s only one conclusion: I’m damned for what I do. My anger, my ego, my unwillingness to yield, my eagerness to fight, they’ve set me on a path from which there is no escape. I yearned to be a savior against injustice without contemplating the cost, and by the time I looked down, there was no longer any ground beneath my feet. What is my sacrifice? I’m condemned to use the tools of my enemy to defeat them. I burn my decency for someone else’s future. I burn my life to make a sunrise that I know I’ll never see. And the ego that started this fight will never have a mirror or an audience or the light of gratitude. So what do I sacrifice? Everything!