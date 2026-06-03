Whimsically Themed Crocheted Handbags

Aynsley Grealis, a fabric artist in Toronto, creates whimsically themed crocheted handbags that look like other items, such as the famous New York City pizza rat. Also included are avocado toast and other edible items, Valentine’s Day hearts, dirty ashtrays, poodles, and even poufy birthcake Barbies. Grealis said that she turned to crocheting during a very challenging time in world history.

Originally finding my passion in painting, but turning to crochet during the 2020 lockdown. Crochet became my primary source of comfort during such an unstable and unpredictable time. time. through my crochet pieces I want to convey this comfort in a playful and childlike way, where theres no limit to imagination and colour!

Grealis has also released a book of crochet designs titled Mad Hatter: Crazy, Colorful Crochet Designs to Hook and Show Off.

In Mad Hatter, her first book, Grealis shares her designs and patterns (unpublished until now) to teach readers how to make three simple bases (a balaclava, a pull-on hat, and a handbag) and then how to decorate each by incorporating layers of whimsical appliques.

via Neatorama