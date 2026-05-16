Moby Plays New Album ‘Future Quiet’ Live From KCRW

Musician Moby played tracks from his 2026 album Future Quiet, along with other songs from his catalog, in the KCRW HQ studio at Santa Monica College.

Performing tracks from 2026 release Future Quiet alongside classics from his decades-deep catalog, the session reflected a lifetime of artistic evolution — past, present, and future coming into focus at once.

Accompanying him in this gorgeous acoustic performance were talented vocalists who also performed with him at Coachella.

Anchored by explorations of ambient and minimalist composition, Moby has also embraced a new era of collaboration, working alongside vocalists like Gabriels’ Jacob Lusk, serpentwithfeet, Elise Serenelle, and India Carney to reimagine his classics and breathe new life into his latest arrangements.

Moby’s Performance at Coachella 2026

‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’ From Moby’s House

via The Awesomer