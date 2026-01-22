Moby Performs ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’ From His Living Room, Featuring Jacob Lusk on Vocals

Musician Moby partnered with British vocalist Jacob Lusk to perform a gorgeous updated version of the song “When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” from his living room in Los Angeles. This version of the song, which originally appeared on Moby’s 1995 album Everything Is Wrong, will be featured on his forthcoming album Future Quiet.

The song gained new popularity in recent years after being featured in Stranger Things.

The Story Behind the Original Song

The Original 1995 Music Video

via The Awesomer