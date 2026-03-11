A 3D Animated Reconstruction of the Vibrant City of Pompeii Before the Eruption of Mount Vesuvius

Lost in Time created a fascinating 3D animation of what the vibrant ancient city of Pompeii would have looked like before it was completely wiped out by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

The artist mapped several notable structures, such as the amphitheater, the gladiator arena, public fountains, and even the homes of residents, all of which were kept beautifully intact until the day of this historically fateful event.

We’ll go in to the gladiator arena, The Forum, see how the romans lived in their Roman Houses (Domus Romana), how they made wine and perfumes and finally the eruption.

via Nag on the Lake