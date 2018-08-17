Determined Team of Archeologists Reconstruct the Face of a Soldier Who Died in Ancient Pompeii

A fascinating 2016 video by the Science Channel tells of a compassionate team of archeologists who were able to reconstruct the face of a soldier of Pompeii, who died when Mount Vesuvius erupted and engulfed the entire city in hot, molten lava. Created with high resolution photography, x-rays and computer modeling, the reconstruction offers a sense of their humanity to these citizens whose last moments were terrifying.

Team leader Llorenç Alapont spoke about the importance of this humanity: