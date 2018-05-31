An Intense Animation That Imagines What Might Happened During the Last 48 Hours of Pompeii

In 2009, the Australian digital animation studio Zero One created “A Day in Pompeii“, an incredibly intense visualization that recreated what may have occurred during the last 48 hours before the complete destruction of Pompeii. The video used historical data to surmise the timing of each Mount Vesuvius eruption and fission that completely felled the city. The animation was part of the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibition held at the Melbourne Museum that same year.

Zero One created the animation for an immersive 3D theatre installation which gave visitors a chance to feel the same drama and terror of the town’s citizens long ago, and witness how a series of eruptions wiped out Pompeii over 48 hours.