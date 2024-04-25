A Tough Talking Pee-wee Herman Looks For His Bike in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

eli_handle_b.wav quite amusingly edited scenes from the video game Cyberpunk 2077 to include a very tough talking Pee-wee Herman into the mix. Surprisingly, the mashup works very well as Pee-wee was looking for his bike in from the 1985 movie Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and playing a tough guy in Big Top Pee-wee.

Source: Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee Mods used: Appearance Menu Mod, Cyberpunk2077CameraTools by Otis_Inf, FreeFly (Noclip), Cyber Engine Tweaks, RED4ext, TweakXL, ArchiveXL, Codeware