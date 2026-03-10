How the 1927 Movie ‘Metropolis’ Predicted Many of the Issues Facing the World Today

DW History and Culture explained how the silent, expressionistic Fritz Lang movie Metropolis, released in 1927 during the Weimar Republic, actually predicted many of the issues facing the world today. Such subjects include class warfare, fear of surveillance, AI models, and the threat of a robotic takeover.

Lang draws on sources religious, mythic and political to reframe the age-old struggle between the powerful and the oppressed in technological terms:automation has turned people into mere cogs in the machine of power.

Metropolis not only made a powerful statement about workers, but it was an enormous influence on science fiction blockbusters such as Blade Runner, Brazil, Ex Machina, Back to the Future, Terminator, and, of course, Star Wars.

The story of ‘Metropolis’ and its groundbreaking themes, how Robot Maria became the blueprint for C-3PO, Ava in ‘Ex Machina’, and every seductive android since and why ‘Metropolis’ still shapes the future, nearly 100 years later.

