How the Calm Environment of ‘The Big Lebowski’ Let the Actors Fully Flesh Out Their Iconic Characters

The Back Focus took a deep dive into the 1998 Coen Brothers movie The Big Lebowski, noting how the calm, collaborative environment allowed the actors to fully flesh out and deliver highly nuanced performances of their iconic characters.

What made The Big Lebowski such a relaxed, “Zen-like” production, and how did that laid-back atmosphere shape the performances of Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, Sam Elliott, and John Turturro?