A Munchkin Cat Who Has the Body of a Kitten and the Wise Face of an Old Soul

A teeny tiny kitten named Kermit, who was rescued from a feral cat colony, was taken to the veterinarian to address his many post-adoption needs. This is also where his human Erika learned that he would not grow much larger than he already was, as Kermit is a munchkin cat.

He was starving, covered in fleas. We cleaned him up and we went to the vet. He had worms, he had parasites, he had all this stuff. We actually got ultrasounds done, blood work done, x-rays done just to make sure that there was nothing else wrong. We kept going to the vet until we figured out that he was permanently small.

And even though his body will forever be the size of a kitten, Kermit has the wise face of a very old soul.

He’s got an old man face and a kitten’s body. He’s a little bit bigger than a can of Coke. I put him next to a Stanley Cup one time and he’s smaller than that.