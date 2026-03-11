A Giant Stir-Fry Machine That Automatically Prepares Large Batches of Fried Rice and Noodle Dishes

Food entertainment channel MOGUMOGU showed how a giant stir-fry machine by Nakai Machinery automatically prepares large quantities of fried rice and noodle dishes with minimal human intervention. This machine is particularly handy for those who work in the restaurant and catering business, as it takes less time to make these dishes, leaving more time for other details.

