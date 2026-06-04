Senior Beagle Rescued From Animal Testing Lab Feels Sunlight on Her Face for the First Time

A senior beagle named Delilah, who was rescued from an animal testing cage, felt sunlight on her face for the very first time in her life.

Delila was confined to a cage that is about 2x 3 ft. It’s all wire. I think the only time they’re probably exposed to the sunlight is when they get transferred to laboratories.

Her newly adopted human, Casey, who worked with Big Dog Rescue to rescue thousands of beagles from the cruel environment of Rigland Farms in Wisconsin, explained that Delilah had a really tough life inside the lab.

I didn’t know anything about animal testing, and I volunteered to help Big Dog Ranch with the Ridgeland Farm Rescue in Wisconsin. It’s a beagle laboratory breeding facility. And that’s how I met Delilah …When I brought her home, she didn’t even know how to chew. …. She was definitely used for breeding. She just had a litter of puppies. They’re docile, and they’re very trusting animals, and they forgive. That’s why they use them.

With her horrific past behind her, Delilah is now in a safe place where she can be loved.

When I went to help rescue the beagles from Ridglan Farms, I never imagined one of them would steal my heart. All week, I kept telling myself I wasn’t bringing one home.

But I also made a promise to myself: if one of them truly chose me, I would say yes.Delilah did. When I first held her, she closed her eyes and melted into me. At that moment, I knew she was meant to be part of our family.

Beagle Rescues From Ridglan Farms

