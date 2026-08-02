How to Find an Elusive Four-Leaf Clover

Emily Zhang of Rabbit Hole explored the history, science, and techniques behind the hunt for seemingly elusive four-leaf clovers.

For all us unlucky folks who have never found a four-leaf clover: it’s time to change that.

Zhang’s investigation included consulting record holder Gabriella Gerhardt, who shared her best tips for finding these plants. Gerhardt further explained that finding a four-leaf clover isn’t a matter of luck; it’s simply learning to look at nature differently.

The key is, you don’t try as hard. If you’re looking at individual clovers, it’s like almost impossible to find one. So trick number one. What you do is like, I stand when I’m clover hunting. And let your eyes scan. …We’re very good at seeing patterns, if you let your brain do the work. And so what you’re trying to do is see the entire picture and not the individual clovers. …. Zone out. …Clear your mind, let your brain see the whole picture, and it’ll pop out at you.