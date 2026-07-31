Funny Little Parrot Loves to Ride Around on the Steering Wheel During Car Trips

A funny little green-cheeked conure named Mango loves to ride around on the steering wheel while his human is driving, staying there through every turn. While it appears that Mango was trained to do this, his human said that he decided to do this all on his own

One of the questions I get asked the most is, “How did you teach him to stay on the steering wheel?” The answer is simple… I didn’t.The very first time I put him there, he refused to get off. I slowly turned the wheel, and he stayed right there. From that moment on, it became our thing.

Mango’s Origin Story