Two Pro Cyclists Tackle an Incredibly Challenging Obstacle Course Over Water

Professional cyclists Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle tackled an incredibly challenging Red Bull obstacle course built over water, featuring a variety of increasingly difficult challenges. While they both had some good runs, only MacAskill managed to finish the course without falling into the lake.

We built a WILD bike obstacle course for Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle to try and conquer. Spanning over 200m, the floating track featured seesaws, log skinnies, wall rides, a ladder bridge, and a gnarly tightrope where one slip means you’re taking a cold dip.