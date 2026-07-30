The World’s Largest Rollable 20-Sided Die

Australian builder Jazza collaborated with Lumen’s Workshop to engineer and construct an enormous, rollable D20 die. The team utilized 3D-printed components and specialized foam techniques to break the current Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Die.

We’re not going to just build any giant D20. We’re going to build a world record-breaking giant D20. And that’s not hyperbole….Not only are we going to beat a world record, we’re also going to do it twice. We’re making it bigger and rollable.

The team also collaborated on a giant D20 dice kit.

Super beginner-friendly, no prior knowledge, skills or glue required! This kit contains everything you need to build your very own Large, Very Large or GARGANTUAN D20. Each kit comes with 4 font options too.

via The Awesomer