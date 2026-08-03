A Nimble Robotic Dog That Can Breakdance While Tackling Rough Terrain

The As2-W by Unitree is a compact, open-platform quadruped robot so nimble that it can not only navigate incredibly rough terrain, wet or dry, but also seamlessly get up and breakdance upon request.

IFluid movement, compact yet exceptional. Supports a continuous 16kg payload, with 30+ km unloaded driving range.

This robotic dog can also switch between manual and AI modes via Unitree Go, its accompanying app.

Unitree Go, an App for rovot control with a simple interface, wide vision, and convenient touch control, brings excellent use experience. The App features AI large language model, OTA upgrades, HD image quality, intelligent avoidance, precise control and graphic programming to he users get started quickly with Unitree robotic dog.

image via Unitree

via Born In Space