Man Operates Personal Elevator Made Out of a Pet Carrier for His Indoor/Outdoor Cat

A tabby cat named Miso has trained his human Kai to operate a personal elevator made out of a pet carrier whenever he wants to go outside. Normally, Miso goes out at night and meows at Kai’s door when he’s ready to come inside for the day.

He’s an indoor cat all day long but when it gets dark he wants to go…even if it’s raining snowing he wants to go every day. 5 or 6 a.m. I can hear him. My Spidey senses are tingling sometimes he jumps right in and sometimes lets me wait.

Kai Was Inspired By His Neighbor

Kai saw his neighbor across the way letting his cat out this way and decided to do the same for Miso.

I got a neighbor he has a cat I just look out of my window I can see his window. I saw for the first time that he was releasing a bag. Out of the bag there was a cat. I’d never seen that. When Miso got big and wanted to go outside without me, I said okay, let’s try that too.