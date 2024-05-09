A Nine-Foot Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral Marble Run

Masked Marble built an incredibly detailed nine-foot marble run of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral out of GraviTrax pieces and other 3D printed materials. The model is 1:48 scale to the real thing and took over four months to build.

This is a Notre Dame marble run, and it’s big enough to fill an entire ping pong table! I spent 4 months building it out of Gravitrax pieces, adding architectural details, lights, and even some hidden marble mechanisms in the attic.

Before completing this giant marble run, he experimented with smaller versions to get an idea of how the marbles would move through the architecture, including puzzles, foam and plastic versions of the cathedral.

We have Notre Dame models that are 8, 16, and 32 times bigger!

