Brave Baby Flying Squirrel Takes Flight for the First Time

Sir David Attenborough described how a very brave baby flying squirrel took flight for the very first time while a nervous sibling watched.

It’s time for the young squirrels to leave the shelter of their nest. But first flights are somewhat daunting. One of the youngsters seems keen, and one not quite so confident. The first climbs up the tree,while the other watches.

The brave one climbed higher and higher onto a tree and took the air, making a smooth and safe landing on another tree across the way.

The higher up they go, the further they will glide. And then – lift-off. Made it.