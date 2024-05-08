Olympic Medalist Ryoyu Kobayashi Sets Red Bull Record for World’s Longest Ski Jump

Japanese Olympic medalist and FIS World Cup champion Ryoyu Kobayashi set the Red Bull record for the world’s longest ever ski jump, which took place on a custom run that was carved into the side of an enormous Akureyri, Iceland mountain. When Kobayashi made the jump, he was in the air for ten seconds and landed at an incredible 291 meters (954.74 feet).

I want to fly further than anyone else.

Red Bull created a short documentary showing how the mountain was selected, how the custom run was created, and how Kobayashi trained for such a feat.

Ryoyo Kobayashi and his team headed to Akureyri in northern Iceland, and carved a special kicker out of snow on the side of the mountain with the single intention of creating a jump big enough to smash world records.

FIS posted a statement stating that while Kobayashi’s performance was impressive, they do not consider it a world record as certain conditions had not been met.

Ryoyu Kobayashi’s jumps in Iceland did not take place under competition conditions and in line with the FIS regulations. They showcase an extraordinary athlete’s performance under very special conditions but cannot be compared to a FIS Ski Flying World Cup, as both the start date and the entire project are tailored to a single athlete and therefore ultimately to a single jump/flight.