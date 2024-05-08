Harrowing Dashcam Footage of a Lincoln, Nebraska Building Being Leveled by a Powerful Tornado

Tri Tran 70 captured harrowing dashcam footage of a powerful tornado sweeping through a Lincoln, Nebraska parking lot and taking out an entire building on April 26, 2024. According to KOLN, the building belonged to Garner Industries and of the 70 workers inside, only three were injured and are expected to recover.

A northeast Lancaster County business was hit by a tornado Friday afternoon with 70 workers inside. Three people were injured and taken to area hospitals with but are expected to be okay.

This was the same EF-3 tornado that derailed a train in Waverly, Nebraska, just outside Lincoln.