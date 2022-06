Slow Motion Footage of an Exploding Balloon Sandwich With Slow Mo Guy Dan Gruchy in the Middle

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys brought back their infamous six-foot balloon to capture what a balloon sandwich with Gruchy in the middle would look like in ultra slow motion when it exploded.

Giant Balloon June has returned! Gav films Dan as the middle ingredient between two slices of balloon. Does it look delicious? No… but does it looks decent in slow motion.