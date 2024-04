‘Tippy’, An Amusing Animated Short About the Excesses of Tipping Culture

Kurtis Scott of KurtToons made an amusing animated short with the outspoken character “Tippy” inside a self-checkout stand who personifies the excesses of tipping culture.

Who thinks tipping culture has gone too far? Not Tippy! Tippy wants a tip.

After a man checks himself out at a grocery store, a character named Tippy shows up at the checkout screen to ask for additional charitable donations. When the man acquiesces, Tippy then asks for a tip for himself over and over again.

via The Awesomer