How to Turn a Dried Log Into a Windproof Torch

John of Woodsbound Outdoors showed how to turn a short pine log into a windproof torch. He cut a crosshatch into the end of the wood, used sticks to keep the splits open, cut out a section for a wick, and lit it on fire. This torch has a short life, however.

This torch can burn anywhere from an hour to a half and hour.

John also explained how to make a shorter but longer burning torch that’s known as a bushcraft candle.

Making a bushcraft candle – burns anywhere from 1 to 3 hours depending on how much resin you have