‘Jim Henson Idea Man’, A Wonderful Disney+ Documentary About the Legendary Muppeteer

Jim Henson Idea Man by director Ron Howard is a wonderful documentary about the legendary muppeteer Jim Henson that tells of his visionary genius through archived documents, sketches, photographs, personal diaries, and home movies. The documentary premieres May 31, 2024 on Disney+.

Directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, “Jim Henson Idea Man” chronicles the story of extraordinary artist and visionary Jim Henson. …an unprecedented, intimate look at Henson’s illustrious, revolutionary career and complex personal life.