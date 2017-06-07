Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Slow Mo Guys Pop a Gigantic 6 Foot Water Balloon That is Crushing Dan Gruchy

by at on

Crushed by a Giant 6ft Water Balloon

Gavin Free of The Slow Mo Guys captured slow motion footage of Dan Gruchy being crushed by a gigantic 6-foot water balloon that explodes after he pops it with a knife. Gavin filmed the big balloon madness on a Phantom Flex4K camera at 1000 fps.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.