Blind Dog Who Can Only Spin to the Left Is Adopted by a Devoted Family

A tiny Italian greyhound named Emma, who had both eyes removed, can walk in a straight line but can only spin to the left.

She always spins to the left. …She can walk in a straight line, but the more excited she gets, she’ll go faster and faster and faster.

Her human, Tori, explained that she saw Emma on the Greenville Humane Society site and immediately knew she wanted to give this tiny dog a loving home. Emma had been surrendered to the shelter because her previous humans could not keep up with the medical bills.

She had gone blind and the people who surrounded her before just couldn’t take care of her with all of her medical needs. I don’t ever do anything spontaneous like that, but I went right to the Humane Society and it wasn’t even open yet. I just sat in the parking lot .

Despite her lack of vision, Emma figured everything out on her first day home.

I describe her like a Roomba. She mapped the house. And the very first day when she found her water and food, we were all just so proud of her and amazed that she could do it.