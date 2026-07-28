Pet Ducks Cool Off With a Watermelon and Pea ‘Margarita’ on a Hot Summer Day

The adorable ducks of Cheese and Quackers Homestead gathered around a margarita glass to enjoy a hydrating watermelon and pea “duck-arita” prepared by their doting human, Emily, to help them withstand a hot summer day in New York.

t’s been brutal out here the last few days.stay cool everyone!

Emily had experimented with different “duck-arita” recipes until she found the one they love best.

Still in a heat wave, has to get creative with the duckarita recipes to keep everyone hydrated

The ducks are very fond of both watermelon and peas, especially when they are mixed together.