Pet Ducks Cool Off With a Watermelon and Pea ‘Margarita’ on a Hot Summer Day

The adorable ducks of Cheese and Quackers Homestead gathered around a margarita glass to enjoy a hydrating watermelon and pea “duck-arita” prepared by their doting human, Emily, to help them withstand a hot summer day in New York.

t’s been brutal out here the last few days.stay cool everyone! 

Emily had experimented with different “duck-arita” recipes until she found the one they love best.

Still in a heat wave, has to get creative with the duckarita recipes to keep everyone hydrated

The ducks are very fond of both watermelon and peas, especially when they are mixed together.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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