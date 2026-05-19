Why Some Landlocked Countries Still Have Navies

Sam Denby of Half as Interesting explained why seven landlocked countries maintain their own navies despite not having access to the ocean.

When you think of a navy, you probably think big boats on the big ocean. Stuff like this or this or that. But today, we’re going to challenge the harmful stereotype that navies always have access to the ocean by discussing the seven landlocked countries that have a navy.

These countries include Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, all of which border the Caspian Sea but lack direct access to the ocean. There are also the countries of Ethiopia, Paraguay, Laos, and Bolivia, all of which have either river access or protected trade routes.