Why It Takes 24 Hours to Make a Single Cheez-It Cracker

The Process explored the complex engineering behind Cheez-It, noting how ingredients such as flour, oil, and cheese are transformed into these iconic cheese snacks through precise mixing, layering, and a 24-hour temperature-controlled rest before rolling and baking.

One inch wide. 24 hours to create. Behind the “100% Real Cheese” claim is a high-tech Cheez-It manufacturing process that cannot be rushed.

The narrator also spoke about the history of Cheez-It, noting that the idea originated in Dayton, Ohio, during the early 20th century as a cracker version of the popular Welsh Rarebit dish.

The cracker started in Dayton, a city once called the City of a Thousand Factories. In 1907, Weston Green and his father bought a local bakery that had been making hard butter crackers since 1841. ….In 1921, Green and Green trademarked a cheese cracker they marketed as a baked rarebit. Welsh rarebit was a British dish, a melted cheddar and beer spread over toast. The cracker was a shelf-stable version that cost 10 cents per pound and lasted 11 months without refrigeration. It fed Americans through the post-war recession, the Twenties, and the Great Depression.

Green and Green of Dayton was sold again and again for an incredible $30 billion in 2024.

Green and Green of Dayton sold the business to Loose-Wiles Biscuit Company in 1932. Loose-Wiles became Sunshine Biscuits in 1947. Keebler acquired Sunshine in 1996. Kellogg acquired Keebler in 2001. In 2024, Mars…bought Kellanova for nearly thirty billion dollars. Five owners in a hundred and four years. The recipe barely changed. The red and yellow box appeared in the forties. Four hundred million packages sold every year. Same cracker. Same shape. Same hole.