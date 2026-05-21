Why It Takes 24 Hours to Make a Single Cheez-It Cracker

The Process explored the complex engineering behind Cheez-It, noting how ingredients such as flour, oil, and cheese are transformed into these iconic cheese snacks through precise mixing, layering, and a 24-hour temperature-controlled rest before rolling and baking.

One inch wide. 24 hours to create. Behind the “100% Real Cheese” claim is a high-tech Cheez-It manufacturing process that cannot be rushed.

The narrator also spoke about the history of Cheez-It, noting that the idea originated in Dayton, Ohio, during the early 20th century as a cracker version of the popular Welsh Rarebit dish.

The cracker started in Dayton, a city once called the City of a Thousand Factories. In 1907, Weston Green and his father bought a local bakery that had been making hard butter crackers since 1841. ….In 1921, Green and Green trademarked a cheese cracker they marketed as a baked rarebit.  Welsh rarebit was a British dish, a melted cheddar and beer spread over toast. The cracker was a shelf-stable version that cost 10 cents per pound and lasted 11 months without refrigeration. It fed Americans through the post-war recession, the Twenties, and the Great Depression. 

Green and Green of Dayton was sold again and again for an incredible $30 billion in 2024.

Green and Green of Dayton sold the business to Loose-Wiles Biscuit Company in 1932. Loose-Wiles became Sunshine Biscuits in 1947. Keebler acquired Sunshine in 1996. Kellogg acquired Keebler in 2001. In 2024, Mars…bought Kellanova for nearly thirty billion dollars. Five owners in a hundred and four years. The recipe  barely changed. The red and yellow box appeared  in the forties. Four hundred million packages  sold every year. Same cracker. Same shape. Same hole.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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