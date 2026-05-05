How to Make ‘Welsh Rabbit (Rarebit)’, A Traditional Cheesy Toast From the Victorian Era

Max Miller of Tasting History prepared a traditional Victorian version of the 18th century comfort food “Welsh Rabbit or Welsh Rarebit”, a toasty grilled cheese with a bit of spice. As he was mixing the ingredients, Miller explained the history behind this common dish and that the origin of its name is rather nebulous.

More than likely, we’ll never know the provenance because it was probably some twist of linguistics or some inside joke that has just been lost to history.

Miller also addresses the evolution of the dish itself – from lowly pub food to an elegant late-night snack, going from rabbit to rarebit in certain circles.

More likely it was originally rabbit because that’s what we see in print first. And it’s not until about 50 years later, in the late 18th century, that we start to see the word rare bit around. And maybe that change was just to discern that this is not an actual rabbit dish, but a rarebit dish. It could also simply be a matter of accent.

He also talked about the long-standing cultural myths associated with this cheesy toast, including its peculiar reputation for causing vivid nightmares.

There has long been a connection between eating cheese and having nightmares. …So, when Welsh rarebit came on the scene, it’s no wonder that it also got associated with these horrible nightmares. In fact, “Welsh rarebit nightmare” is all over the newspapers of this time. They use it in all sorts of different ways, and it led to one newspaper having to assert that “Government experts declare that cheese is not indigestible, and that the Welsh rarebit nightmare is a myth.